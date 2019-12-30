Central Expert Committee to held review about Polavaram project on Monday

The Central Expert Committee of the Polavaram Project will hold a high-level review meeting with the officials of the State Water Resources Department at Vijayawada on Monday. The fieldwork committee of the will review the project's work and will be guided on the work to be completed this season. The Center recently reorganized the Expert Committee, which was set up to review the work once in three months and report on the measures to be taken to complete the project as soon as the responsibility of construction of Polavaram was handed over to the State Government. Central Water Commission (CWC), headed by HK Haldar, is the Chairman of the CWC PPVO, RK Pachauri Minerva. Bhupinder, Director of Projects Singh, Deputy Director Nagendrakumar and CWC (Hyderabad) Director Devendrakumar have been appointed as members.

Left canal work in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts on Saturday. Spillway, Spill Channel, Upper Kaffar Dam, Lower coffer Dam, Left Right, Right Ditch, Connections and Earth Come Rockfill Dam (ECRF) were checked at Polavaram Head Works on Sunday. Sudhakar Babu, CEO of Polavaram on the works.

Polavaram officials said that the construction of the upper and lower cofferdams will be completed this season as well as the spillway and spill channel works. They explained that the action plan for completing the project by 2021 by diverting the flood over the spillway to the next season and dismantling the main dam ECRF works.

On the other hand, the govt has speeding up the rehabilitation program for the people who are affected by the project. A total of 18,620 families in villages under the 41.15-meter Contour area have been resettled and 3,922 families have been resettled so far, Polavaram officials told the committee. The remaining 14,698 families have been rehabilitated in May, he said.

He urged the Central Committee to ensure that funds are needed to complete the work as per the action plan and to ensure that funds are available for the revised Estimated Expenditure Proposals (Rs.55,548.87 crores). 5,103 crores to be released from the Center for work done so far. Speaking to reporters, Chairman of the Central Expert Committee, HK Haldar, told reporters that the expenditure on the resettlement package for the expatriates is high compared to the work of the Polavaram project. The Center will report on the steps to be taken to complete the project and deliver the fruits to the farmers.