Samsung Galaxy A07 5G debuts in India with 6,000mAh battery, starts at Rs 15,999

Samsung has expanded its affordable smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy A07 5G, a budget-focused device designed for everyday users who want dependable features without stretching their budget. The phone officially went on sale on February 5 after debuting in select global markets last month.

Targeted at entry-level and value-conscious buyers, the Galaxy A07 5G prioritises battery life and basic performance over premium hardware. Its biggest highlight is a massive 6,000mAh battery, which should easily last more than a day for most users, making it suitable for heavy media consumption and long hours away from charging points.

On the front, the device sports a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with a 720x1600 resolution. While the screen resolution is modest, Samsung has included a smoother 120Hz refresh rate for better scrolling and animations. The display can also reach up to 800 nits of peak brightness, helping with outdoor visibility.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, aimed at handling daily tasks such as browsing, streaming, and social media without issues. The Galaxy A07 5G is offered in two variants — 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. It supports dual SIM functionality and runs Android 16-based One UI 8 out of the box.

For photography, Samsung has equipped the phone with a dual rear camera setup housed in a pill-shaped module. It includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and up to 10x digital zoom, alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. An 8-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. Video recording is supported at up to 1080p at 30fps.

The phone also supports 25W wired fast charging, helping users top up the large battery more quickly. Despite the big battery, the device weighs around 199 grams, which keeps it manageable for daily use.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy A07 5G starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 17,999. Buyers using SBI, HDFC, or Axis Bank cards can avail an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 as part of an introductory offer.

The smartphone is available in three colour options — Light Violet, Light Green, and Black.

At this price, the Galaxy A07 5G offers solid value, especially for those seeking long battery life and Samsung’s software experience. However, with 4GB RAM on the base model, it may feel modest compared to some rivals. Still, rising component costs in recent years mean newer devices are generally becoming pricier, making this launch a practical option in today’s budget segment.