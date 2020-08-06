Central government allots Y-category security to YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

The Central Government headed by Prime minister Narendra Modi has reportedly give a good news to Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju. He seems to have been given Y category security. Raghuram said he came to know on Wednesday night that the Center had provided him with Y category security. However, orders were officially received on Thursday. It is said that there will be up to 10 security personnel as per the Y category security. The latest development has come after the MP complained to the center that he was under threat from YSRCP MLAs.

Responding to his constituency visit, Raghurama Krishnam Raju is said as the curfew was in place currently, it was not appropriate to go to the constituency at this time. He said he will meet the district collector and go on a tour after the curfew is relaxed. Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that the centre has provided him Y category security only after examining the actual circumstances of the complaint.

The MP as the AP minister and several MLAs from the YSRCP have lodged complaints against him at police station and attacked him, that he could not go on tour in his own constituency and asked for security and complained to union ministers complained together.