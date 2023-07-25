Central govt has helped AP government as per the bifurcation Act: Union Home Ministry

Presents a report to the Parliament containing various aspects of the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act. It includes details of infrastructure projects, higher education institutions and long-term projects

As the monsoon session of Parliament continues, the Union Home Ministry has presented a report to the Parliament containing various aspects of the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act. It includes details of infrastructure projects, higher education institutions and long-term projects. Minister of State for Home Nithyanandarai gave a written reply to the questions asked by TDP MPs Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Kesineni Nani along with the report.

The details in the Central Home Ministry report

Minister Nithyanandarai told the Parliament “We have given Rs 21,154 crores for capital construction, setting up of universities and Polavaram project in AP. We have released Rs 2,500 crores for capital construction, Rs.14,969 crores for the Polavaram project, released Rs.1,022 crore for the establishment of IIT and Rs.1,184 crore for ISAR, released Rs.1,319 crores to AIIMS and Rs.24 crores to Tribal University.

We have released Rs.135 crores to Agriculture University.

He added that construction of South Coast Railway Zone Office at a cost of Rs.106 crores. We have allocated Rs.10 crores in the financial year 2023-24.

The proposal to establish Dugarajapatnam port could not be implemented. With several ports nearby, this was not feasible due to intense competition.

AP government has suggested to develop Ramayapatnam port. Ramayapatnam port has already been notified as a non-major port. We told AP to de-notify Ramayapatnam minor port.

If Ramayapatnam is not desired, we have suggested to find another place for setting up a major port.

Kadapa District Steel Plant is not technically and economically viable. The steel department has formed a task force for setting up a steel plant.

Further, it is suggested that the respective State governments should resolve the partition issues. He clarified that the Central government will intervene in case of any issues.