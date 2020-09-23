Central team will assess crop losses in Nellore: Minister Goutham Reddy

Nellore: Minister for IT and industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said a Central team would visit the district to assess the crop loss from Somasila reservoir floodwater and also heavy rains.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, the minister said around 1.50 lakh metric tonne paddy has been procured in the district and still 1.50 lakh tonne was to be procured from the farmers.

He said the government always supports the cause of farmers.

Goutham Reddy said a joint collector rank officer would be appointed as nodal officer for coordinating with departments such as agriculture, civil supplies and irrigation over paddy procurement.

