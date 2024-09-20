Centre and Seers serious over Tirumala Sacrilege

Hyderabad: The reprehensible act of sacrilege of hurting the sentiments of hundreds of crores of Hindus who believe in Lord Venkateswara is taking a very serious turn. What began as protests by devotees is now taking the shape of a major storm as the Centre has taken the upfront on the sacred traditions very seriously.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Tirupati Prasadam row, Union Health Minister JP Nadda says "I spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after getting information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also… pic.twitter.com/M6eG6sxbCM — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024

The Union Minister J P Nadda spoke with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and has asked him to send all the reports. He told Naidu that the Centre would fully cooperate and do what all was necessary to get to the bottom of the issue.

On the other hand, the VHP margadarshak mandali and swamijis in Andhra Pradesh have given a call to the people to wake up early on Saturday which is considered to be the most important day for the Lord, cleanse their house, take bath, perform puja and take up protests and demonstrations demanding stringent punishment against those responsible for the sacrilege.