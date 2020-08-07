The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has won 15 awards this year for its reforms aimed at providing better services to the people in the villages. The state has received these awards for the year 2020 as part of the annual awards given by the Central Panchayati Raj Department at the national level. Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed happiness over the achievement of the prestigious awards.

The state has bagged the second position in the e-Panchayat Award category-II (A) for the year 2020. West Godavari district received eight district level awards in the general category. While Bangarupalem and Ramachandrapuram in Chittoor district, Medikonduru in Guntur District, Chennuru in YSR Kadapa District received Dean Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Empowerment Awards in General category.

On the other hand, Kondakindi village of Bondapalle mandal in Vizianagaram district, Vemulakota in Markapuram of Prakasam District, Angalakuduru Grama Panchayat of Tenali mandal in Guntur had received awards in the Thematic category.

In the 'General' category Chelluru in Rayavaram mandal Of East Godavari district, Kurichedu in Prakasam district and Kattevaram gram panchayat in Tenali of Guntur district won the awards. Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district received in formulating a comprehensive plan for rural development award. Chelluru of East Godavari district has received Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Honorary Gram Sabha Award, Mulasthanam in East Godavari district received Child Friendly Panchayat Award.