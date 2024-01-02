Centre brought several reforms for fishermen welfare: Min Parshottam

Nellore: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said the Central government has brought several reforms in the interest of uplifting the living standards of fishermen.

As part of Sagar Parikrama programme aimed to know the status of fishing harbours, life of fishermen and infrastructure facilities, the Union Minister along with his wife Sabitha Ben Roopala and Union Joint Director of Fisheries Neethu Kumari has visited Juvvala Dinne fihhing Harbour in Bogolu mandal of Nellore district through sea route on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, Union Minister Parshottam expressed happy for celebrating the New Year with fishermen. He said the Central government has allocated adequate funds to Andhra Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Matsyakara Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which benefited scores of fishermen in AP. He said as part of Sagar Parikrama programme, he had visited Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu States till date, and reached Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Pointing out that the previous UPA-led government had ignored the welfare of fishermen by not providing funds properly, the Union Minister claimed that after NDA government came to power in 2014, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave top priority for fishermen by establishing the Ministry of Fisheries department. Stating that 30 per cent of fish wealth being produced only in Andhra Pradesh in the entire country, the Minister lauded the utilisation of Central funds in a proper way had reasoned this situation. Nellore district has occupied first place in the production of fish wealth in AP, he added.

Responding to a complaint of fishermen, that fishermen from Kadukuru of Tamil Nadu were stealing fish wealth by conducting flash raids, Minister Parshottam assured them that he will definitely address the issue after discussing it with Tamil Nadu government.

Rajya Sabha member B Masthan Rao said that the Central government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the development of fishing sector. Kavali MLA R Prathap Kumar Reddy has appealed the Union Minister to take initiative for stopping 1,200 boats in Juvvala Dinne fishing harbour by desilting Buckingham canal.

State Fisheries Commissioner Kannababu, Joint Director of Fisheries Nageswara Rao and others were present.