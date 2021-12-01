Centre clarifies on procurement of food grains in Andhra Pradesh, discloses details

Highlights: The Union Ministry of Food and Public Supplies has announced in Parliament on the procurement of grain from the Telugu States. In reply to the TDP MP Kesineni Nani's question, the union minister gave a written answer to the question.

The Union Ministry of Food and Public Supplies has announced in Parliament on the procurement of grain from the Telugu States. In reply to the TDP MP Kesineni Nani's question, the union minister gave a written answer to the question. The Center has disclosed the details of grain collected in the last three years.

It said that 48.06 lakh metric tonnes of grain was procured from Andhra Pradesh and 51.90 lakh metric tonnes from Telangana in 2018-19 followed by 55.33 lakh metric tonnes of grain was procured from AP and 74.54 lakh metric tonnes from Telangana in 2019-20 and 56.67 lakh metric tonnes of grain was procured from AP and 94.53 lakh metric tonnes from Telangana in 2020-21.

The Centre has clarified that FCI assets are not being sold.