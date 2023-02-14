Centre creating troubles to state govts, alleges CPM

Vijayawada: CPM politburo member MA Baby alleged that all the states in the country were facing difficulties due to the autocratic policies of the Centre government and added that the whole country was going into the hands of big corporates Adani and Ambani.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed CPM state office along with another politburo member B V Raghavulu, senior leaders P Madhu, party state secretary V Srinivasa Rao and others Raghavaiah park here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Baby said that the new party office will be a platform for democratic and progressive movements. "The country is going into the hands of the BJP under the guidance of the fascist RSS. This is the biggest challenge facing the country today," he rued.

He further stressed on the need to fight against these policies and added that the BJP has been hatching conspiracies against the state governments under opposition rule. Another politburo member Raghavulu said that the Andhra Pradesh state was now in a dire situation. Even though the BJP does not have a strong position in the state, it is able to exercise dominance over the state due to the fear of it among the main political parties in the state.

He said that they would organise a massive political protest against the Central government in March in coordination with all the political parties in the country. Party Central Committee members MA Gafoor, state members secretaries Y Venkateswara Rao, Ch Baburao and Jalli Wilson were also present.