Centre gives nod for release of Rs. 280 crore for Andhra Pradesh towards crop damage

The central government has given a nod for assistance of Rs 280.76 crore to flood-hit Andhra Pradesh. More than Rs 1,000 crore has been announced for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 577.58 crores has been allotted.

The High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance to 5 states under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to this extent. The centre has approved the release of funds to the states affected by floods, cyclones and crop rot in 2020.

The Center said in a statement on Saturday that it would provide additional assistance of Rs 3,113.05 crore for four states, including Andhra Pradesh. The HLC has approved this wherein Andhra Pradesh, which suffered losses due to southwest monsoon, received Rs. 280.76 crore.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has been allotted the highest amount of Rs 1,280 crore in Kharif while 1,255.27 crore to Bihar. This year, Rs. 63.14 crore and Rs. 223.77 crores has been allotted for cyclone Nivar and Burevi effected Tamil Nadu.