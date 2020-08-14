Centre has responsibility on Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu observed that the central government has the responsibility on the Amaravati capital city and hence they put it in the AP Reorganization Act, committed financial assistance to the capital in the Act, formed Sivaramakrishnan Committee and finally released the funds for the Amaravati, addressing at a press conference on Friday. Reacting to a question that whether the union government has the responsibility to build Amaravati or not, he said that it was there in the Reorganization Act itself that they have the responsibility and hence did all these things in favour of the capital city construction.

He criticised that the YSRCP government was carrying a misinformation campaign against the Amaravati capital city. He said that there was no truth in the argument of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Government that the previous TDP regime had not brought any development but only showed 'graphics' to the people on Amaravati Capital.

Naidu asserted that over Rs. 41,675 Cr worth projects were grounded for developing the Government and public infrastructure in Amaravati and 45 to 80 per cent works were completed on different buildings already. Jagan and his Ministers were making false claims on graphics to destroy the high potential, dream capital of Andhra Pradesh out of political vendetta.

He refuted the allegation that the TDP made the capital selection unilaterally. The decision was taken only based on many strong parameters including the fact that more than 50 per cent people told the Sivaramakrishnan Committee that they would favour the location of Capital in Amaravati region between Vijayawada and Guntur. Over 4,700 people expressed this opinion while only 507 people preferred Visakhapatnam, 360 persons Kurnool and 265 for Ongole.