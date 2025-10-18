Centre helped AP get Rs 10 lakh crore investment: Madhav

Guntur: BJP State president PVN Madhav stressed the need to take the Swadeshi spirit and the party ideology to the grassroots. He said spokespersons must develop strong subject knowledge and effectively explain party policies to the public.

He addressed the BJP state workshop conducted for party official spokespersons and media panelists at Haailand in Mangalagiri on Friday. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. He said India’s achievements in vaccines, defence, and telecom sectors reflect national self-reliance. Madhav noted that over Rs 10 lakh crore investments have come to AP, with Centre’s continued support for Amaravati and Polavaram projects.

Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav clarified that medical colleges being built under the PPP model will benefit the people and return to government control after 33 years. He accused the previous regime of spreading false propaganda and failing to complete promised projects.

Rajya Sabha Member Paka Satyanarayana, 20-point programme implementation committee chairman Lanka Dinakar, Telugu and Sanskrit Academies Chairman RD Wilson, BJP state chief spokesperson Valluru Jayaprakash, state media in-charge Kilari Dileep, and several district presidents were present.