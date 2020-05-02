Centre implementing anti-labour laws: CPM

Kurnool: The Communist Party (Marxist) of India (CPM) Central committee member and former MLA, MA Gaffoor has called upon the people to fight against the central government that is implementing anti-labour laws.

International May Day celebrations were observed by the party leaders here on Friday. He participated as a chief guest on the occasion and hoisted the party flag at party office.

Later addressing the gathering, MA Gaffoor alleged that the central government has waived loans worth about Rs 60,000 crore of corporate companies which have cheated banks.

But it is least concerned to allocate funds to crores of people of unorganised sector and migrants who have lost livelihood due to corona, alleged the central committee member.

Gaffoor also alleged that the YSR Congress Government has failed to control the spread of corona.

CPM district secretary, K Prabhakar Reddy, district leaders, T Shadrak, P Nirmalamma, T Ramudu, Nagaraju, Narayana, Guru Sekhar, CITU district president, Ps Radhar Krishna, Pulla Reddy, Venkateshulu, Aruna, Sujatha, Lakshmi Savithri, Raghavendra, and Hussainappa participated.