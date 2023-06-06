Centre released Rs 10,000 cr to AP: Union Min Dr Bharati

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar recalled that the Centre has released Rs 10,000 crore under various schemes to AP.

Addressing the media at BJP office at Lalpuram here on Monday, she stated that she will frequently visit the State in the days to come. She stressed the need to strengthen the booth committees to extend the benefits of the welfare schemes to all the eligible in the rural areas.

The Union Minister recalled that the Centre has introduced several welfare schemes for senior citizens and urged all the eligible to avail the benefits of welfare schemes. She informed that they are conducting training camps to the youth under PM Vikas Yojana.

BJP leaders Maganthi Sudhakar Yadav, Thota Rama Krishna, Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu, Palapati Ravikumar, Rajesh Kumar and Kokkera Srinivas were present.