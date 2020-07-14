The central government has recently sanctioned nine more Ekalavya schools in Andhra Pradesh as part of its efforts to provide quality education to the tribals. Currently there are plans to gradually transform six schools into junior colleges. The Center is making arrangements to provide the necessary funds for the new ones. The sanctioned nine new Ekalavya Model Residential (EMRS) schools for the state will open from the 2020–21 academic year. There are already 19 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in the state and the newly established Gurukul schools operate in co-education.

The newly sanctioned EMRSs will be set up at Pedabayalu, Ananthagiri, Hukumpeta, Paderu, G Madugula, Koyyuru, Araku, East Godavari district crossroads and Rampachodavaram in Visakhapatnam district. School complexes, hostel buildings and staff quarters will be constructed on the land acquired by the government. Gurukulam will be built on at least 15 to 20 acres. The government has also provided funding for construction.

There are currently 3,603 students studying in 19 EMRSs that are formed in the state six years ago. First, only students in the 6th grade are admitted each year thereafter admissions to all the classes would be taken with two sections 30 persons each. The four schools that started in 2014 have now become junior colleges and the remaining 15 schools are currently running up to 9th grade. There are 547 students in boys 'schools, 1,419 in three girls' schools and 1,637 in 15 co-educational schools.

The government is contemplating to recruit the employees on a permanent basis and will be selected as per Central Government guidelines. Management responsibilities are overseen by the Institute of Tribal Welfare Gurukulam Schools. Meanwhile, online classes are being conducted for students to overcome the Coronavirus crisis. "Teachers are resolving doubts by talking to students through the online; state Institute of Tribal Welfare Gurus' Schools that provide excellent education in EMRS," Joint Secretary S. Lakshmana Rao said. The state has been allotted nine new schools, of which the government has already completed the acquisition of land for construction of two schools. He said that the inspection of lands is being done under the supervision of the collectors and arrangements are being made to complete everything soon.