Centre sanctions Rs 97 crore for purification of River Godavari says MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram stated that the Central government has allocated a sum of Rs 97 crore for cleansing River Godavari. He further stated that they would strive to get the funds at the earliest and take steps for cleansing the Godavari water.

He inspected the river water at Durgamma Ghat, Aaryapuram, Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

He also elicited information from the municipal officials regarding the causes for pollution of Godavari water. He also inspected the drainage water coming from various areas in the city.

The municipal officials explained to the MP regarding the non-functioning of the motor works at Nalla channel and also certain technical problems in the STP plant.

He directed the officials to clear the technical and repair works before the advent of the floods. He said that in view of the technical problems the drainage water is flowing into Godavari and polluting it.

The MP directed the officials concerned to attend to the technical problems and ensure that the drainage water does not enter the river water.