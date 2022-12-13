Centre says no chance of Polavaram completion in 2024

The question of SCS for Andhra Pradesh does not arise at all, as it does not exist any longer, the Centre categorically stated on Monday in Rajya Sabha while declaring that Polavaram project would also not be completed by the scheduled deadline of 2024.



This should come as a double whammy to the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which is insisting on completion of the project on time all the while blaming the erstwhile TDP government for its faulty design execution.

Union minister for water resources Rao Inderjit Singh through his deputy colleague Bisweswar Thudu affirmed the stated stand once again, in reply to a question on Polavaram project completion. The question was posed by YSRCPP member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose.

The query related to Polavaram expenditure and pending funds.

The minister said Polavaram cost had shot up but, as promised the Centre was taking care of the irrigation components and that was due was only about Rs 2,600 crore.

The Union minister elaborated the oft repeated stand of his government in denying the SCS on the plea that the vision of National Development Council had parameters that would not have applied to AP.

Secondly, the 14th Finance Commission recommendations only ensured financial justice to all, including AP.

Hence, the SCS does not arise at all, he said, dismissing the routine question of the AP MPs.

Similarly, the completion of Polavaram too would get delayed due to various reasons, he said, making it clear that the anticipated fund flow over rehabilitation and resettlement and the

projected estimates of the

state government may not be

honoured.