Centre tells State to probe misuse of Kakinada Smart City funds

Kakinada: Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MHUA) directed Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Nilam Sawhney to take appropriate action against those who misused Kakinada Smart City Corporation funds and scrutinise the expenditure incurred by corporation on various activities.



The direction follows a complaint by BJP state Council member Duvvuri Subramanyam to MHUA alleging misuse of Smart City funds to the tune of Rs 6.17 crore.

Subramanyam mentioned unauthorised construction of park in Kakinada Port site at Vinayak Sagar between two bridges of Jagannaickpur and deliberate misuse of Smart City funds. He alleged that the corporation moved ahead with the constructions without any prior permission from port authorities.

Subramanyam submitted a representation to the Smart City Corporation CEO Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar here on September 16 demanding recovery of Rs 6.17 crore towards the loss incurred because of construction without port's permission.











