Centre to resolve rifts between AP, TN fishers: Minister Rupala

Ongole: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala took part in a Sagar Parikrama programme at Pallepalem village of Kothapatnam mandal on Monday night and interacted with fishermen.

In the meeting, fishermen said that they are facing huge losses due to fishers from Tamil Nadu, who are fishing near Andhra villages, and said that fish production is also reduced due to their nets. Fishers appealed to the minister to allot employment under Sagar Mitra programme to youth from the fishers’ community only and requested to increase limit for Kisan Credit Cards from Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

They urged the minister to provide subsidy on diesel, in addition to the Rs 9 per litre subsidy by the state government, and extend livelihood assistance in the days affected due to cyclones and storms. They also requested to consider the boat, fishing nets, and engine as separate units for loan, instead of all together as a single unit.

Speaking at a meeting, Minister Rupala assured that he will take measures to solve the disturbances between Andhra and Tamil Nadu fishermen. Rupala said that fishing industry is also playing a key role in economic development of the country.

He said that the Central government is committed to solve the problems of fishermen. He informed that he will conduct a meeting with officials from Andhra and Tamil Nadu to immediately resolve the problem between fishermen of both states.

Minister celebrated New Year with fishermen community and distributed Kisan Credit Cards to them. MP Beeda Mastan Rao, joint collector K Srinivasulu, animal husbandry JD A Chandrasekhar Reddy, Ongole RDO Viswesvara Rao, fisheries corporation director Vayala Sumathi and others were present.