Centre's nod to Upper Bhadra adversely affects Seema districts

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The Congress, Telugu Desam and the Left parties and several people's organisations are up in arms against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the Karnataka government ruled by the BJP for not only giving approval to the Upper Bhadra irrigation project but also for allocating Rs 5,300 crores to the project in the Budget-2023-24 tabled by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Centre blindly approved the project without inviting objections if any from AP government, on the premise of its own party government in the state. Leaders of various parties strongly objected to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's silence on the issue.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, Congress party state media cell chairman Tulasi Reddy and TDP ex-minister Kalava Srinivasulu and several people's organisations took a dig at the Centre and state governments for their lackadaisical approach towards an inter-state issue. The project if constructed will adversely affect the interests of Rayalaseema and deprive the region of water for drinking water and irrigational purpose. Opinions were expressed by irrigation expert Lakshminarayana and representatives of political parties at different forums that Tungabhadra river project in Karnataka, which is the lifeline of Rayalaseema, has its allocated share of 126 tmc of surplus waters but due to siltation problem in Tungabhadra dam, the dam could not store water to its full capacity and thereby 30 tmc of water is going waste.

The Tungabhadra water flows through the HLC canal, LLC and KC canals. The region is adversely affected by the silt problem and as well as by poor canal systems including breaches, theft of water enroute the 100 km canal systems and also evaporation losses. Added to the woes, the Upper Bhadra project poses the biggest challenge to the region. These unilateral actions goes against the spirit of federalism and inter-state cooperation and understanding, feels the agitated leaders.

CPI state secretary Ramakrishna told The Hans India, "We have an incompetent chief minister, who does not protect the state interests. He does not want to antagonise the Centre or BJP keeping personal and political interests in mind.

The Bhadra lift irrigation project will dilute the present arrangement and deprive the region of another 30 tmc of water which will be diverted to the Bhadra project which would irrigate central Karnataka areas. This will affect Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts very much."

Anantapur Municipal Corporation depends on the Tungabhadra water for supplying drinking water to the city.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Keshav feels that the lifting of more than 17 tmc of water by Karnataka would disturb the present waterflow season and delay the water timetable thus disturbing the crop seasons in Rayalaseema region.