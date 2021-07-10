Centre,State betrayed people: Congress

Ongole: Congress leaders and workers staged protest against spiralling fuel and essential commodities prices in the State and the country here on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath alleged that the Union government and the State government are collectively betraying the people. He demanded that the governments to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and gas and provide a 50 per cent subsidy as part of the Covid relief to reduce the burden on poor people.

The Congress workers staged protest at Bharat Petrol Bunk, Chimakurthy in Ongole and collected signatures against the rise of fuel prices.

Speaking at the press meet in Ongole, Sailajanath said that the Congress party demands the Union and State governments to reduce the fuel prices immediately. He said that both Narendra Modi and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wontedly increasing the burden on the people, though they can reduce the fuel prices as prices of the crude oil in the international market has come down.

While the government should reduce the prices of essential commodities during the pandemic, it is creasing the burden on the people by increasing the fuel prices.

Sailajanath advised the YSRCP leaders to not speak about the welfare rule of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and compare it with the rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He claimed that it is Congress party government that has constructed 99 per cent of the irrigation projects in the State, and is the true example of welfare government. He said that the YSRCP is successful in marketing the brand of Dr YSR, to cover the failure and instability of its leaders. He demanded to know the achievements of the YSRCP government for the last two years and warned that the Congress party will educate the public to question the leaders.

Responding on the dispute between the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over water utilisation, Sailajanath said that the governments are igniting tensions between people to divert the attention from other issues.