Chairpersons of 10 UDAs submit resignations

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Chairpersons of 10 urban development authorities across the state submitted resignations following the direction of the municipal administration and urban development department.

According to an order issued by special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi of the department, the chairpersons sent in their resignations and all the resignations were duly accepted.

It may be recalled that the YSRCP government appointed the chairpersons for the urban development authorities across the state. After the change of guard in the state, the chairpersons were instructed to submit the resignations.

Mukkala Dwarakanadh, chairperson of Nellore Urban Development Authority, Devineni Mallikarjuna Rao, chairperson of Bapatla Urban Development Authority, Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, chairperson of Tirupati Urban Development Authority, Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, chairperson of Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority, B V Durga Nagalakshmi, chairperson of Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority, Singaraju Meena Kumari, chairperson of Ongole Urban Development Authority, Korada Asha Latha, chairperson of Srikakulam Urban Development Authority, Mahalakshmi Srinivasulu, chairperson of Anantapuram-Hindupur Urban Development Authority, Mittapalli Ramesh Babu, chairperson of Palnadu Urban Development Authority, Ragireddy Chandrakala Deepthi, chairperson of Kakinada Urban Development Authority are among the chairpersons who submitted the resignations.