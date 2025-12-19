Champion Farmers, revolutionary experiment in cultivation

Nellore: The concept of Champion Farmers (CFs), the brainchild of Nellore district Collector Himanshu Shukla, drew larger attention of officials, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the 2-day Collectors’ meeting held in Amaravathi on Thursday.

Collector Himanshu Shukla has detailed this innovative concept through power point presentation in the meeting. He explained that in the current agriculture season more than sufficient water is available in Somasila and Kandeleru reservoirs and other water bodies and cultivated area was extended from 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh acres in the district.

Despite having enough water, farming community is in dilemma whether to start cultivation due to scarcity of manual labour and problems with fertilisers and pesticides. To overcome this problem, the Collector drafted a plan to motivate farmers through CFs concept.

He detailed that under this innovative method, Nellore district will be divided into west, east and middle based on soil conditions and proposed crops. Farmers with vast experience will be appointed in all the 727 villages as 'Champion Farmers' under the guidance of Village Agriculture Assistant (VAA).

These Champion Farmers will organise special programmes by displaying movies to educate farmers about the need to cultivate alternative crops with less investment and low water management, farm mechanisation, marketing etc.

After going through the CFs concept, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appreciated Collector Himanshu Shukla and suggested him to encourage horticulture crops also which are more profitable compared to paddy.

The CM also advised the Collector to link this programme with Self Help Groups and directed all district Collectors to implement CFs concept in their districts.