Nellore: YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is thwarting the good intentions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in giving house sites to 30 lakh poor and weaker sections.



Housing to the poor was mentioned in the party manifesto and the state government is committed on implementing the scheme, he told media here on Sunday.

"While the government is providing house sites to nearly 30 lakh people, Chandrababu Naidu is impeding its progress by sending his cohorts to the court. If the Chief Minister implements all the poll promises, Naidu will be irrelevant in state politics. That is why he is trying to stop the development of the state," he said.

He said that the opposition leader hadn't commented anything on Ramesh Hospital incident in Vijayawada as the culprits belong to his party. Even though the BJP leader Ram Madhav criticised that there was no opposition in the state and the BJP only has been playing the role, and still there has been no response from the TDP Chief, he added.

He said that water for the second crop in the district was released during then Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's regime and again they were releasing water for irrigation this year now. There were no instances of releasing water for second crop during Chandrababu's nine-year rule, he said.