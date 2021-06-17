Chandrababu alleges YSRCP MLA's role in the brutal murder of TDP activists in Kurnool

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu alleged that YSRCP MLA Katsani Rambhupal Reddy was behind the murders of TDP leaders Nageshwar Reddy and Pratap Reddy in Pesaravai in Kurnool district. He warned YSRCP leaders and police officials that the days would never be the same and that they would have to pay the price. Chandrababu Naidu released a statement to this effect.

Naidu said that more than thirty TDP activists were sacked, and about 1500 leaders were harassed by demolishing the houses and acquiring the assets. He expressed displeasure over the police system for not taking action against those involved in the attacks and acting in lines with the ruling YSRCP government. "The government and the police should be held accountable for the untoward incidents and murder of TDP activists, " Naidu said. The TDP chief assured that TDP stands by the families of the deceased.

Earlier, two Telugu Desam Party leaders were brutally hacked to death, which has sent shocking waves in the Kurnool district. The incident took place at Pesaravai village in Gadivemula mandal of Panyam constituency on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as brothers Vaddu Pratap Reddy and Vaddu Nageshwar Reddy. A tense situation prevailed in Pesaravai village. As a means of preventive measures, the police has deployed police personnel to avert any untoward incident in the village.