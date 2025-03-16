Chandrababu and Lokesh Pay Tribute to Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the illustrious Potti Sriramulu, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to the immortal leader whose sacrifice for the creation of a separate state is a testament to the resolve of the Telugu people. Chandrababu emphasised the significance of remembering Potti Sriramulu's contributions to the region and honouring his unwavering determination. As the Telugu community reflects on the legacy of this great man, it is a reminder of the spirit of sacrifice that defines their collective history.

On the other hand, IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh paid tributes to the immortal leader Potti Sriramulu. Potti Sriramulu, known for his commitment to the cause of the Telugu people, went on a hunger strike that ultimately cost him his life, marking a pivotal moment in the fight for statehood.

Minister Lokesh spoke passionately about the legacy of Potti Sriramulu, highlighting his dedication to truth, non-violence, and the upliftment of the underprivileged, principles inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. He described Sriramulu’s sacrifice as a beacon for future generations, emphasising that the efforts made by the great man should serve as an ideal for all.

As tributes poured in, Lokesh reflected on how the enduring memory of Potti Sriramulu continues to inspire the Telugu populace, urging everyone to embrace the ideals he stood for. The commemoration served as a reminder of the immense sacrifices made in the pursuit of justice and equality for the Telugu people.