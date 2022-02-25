Chandrababu and Lokesh wish Bheemla Nayak film, alleges govt. of targetting film industry

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak has hit the theatres on Friday and receiving a good response from all sections and film fraternity. The film fraternity is pouring wishes to Bheemla Nayak team and the latest one to join the party to congratulate Pawan Kalyan is TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh. However, the duo alleged that the YSRCP government had imposed various restrictions targeting the film industry.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP government of targeting Bheemla Nayak's film. He alleged that government is acting in vengeance on the Bheemla Nayak and assured that TDP will support the film industry. He was incensed that the government is deploying the revenue department employees to stop the massive hype on the film. Naidu criticised the government in a series of tweets on Friday.



TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh took to Twitter to respond to Bheemla Nayak's film and wished that the film overcome all the obstacles and reach it goal by amassing huge profits. He tweeted by writing, "Hearing tremendous response for Bheemla Nayak. Looking forward to watching it. YS Jagan wants to transform AP into a begging bowl by finishing off one industry after another, the movie industry being no exception. I wish Bheemla Nayak overcomes all conspiracies to come out triumphant."

