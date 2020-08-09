TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over the fire accident at the covid Care Center at Swarna Palace hotel in Vijayawada where Eleven people have been killed and several others injured. There were 30 covid patients and 10 hospital staff there at the time of the accident while an short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the injured be given the best possible treatment and that compensation be given to the families of the deceased.

In deep anguish after learning about the fire accident at the Vijayawada Covid Centre this morning. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery to those injured. pic.twitter.com/s3sRHQaxEt — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) August 9, 2020

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan said he was shocked to learn the fire at the covid Care Center at Swarna Palace in Vijayawada. Those who come here for treatment of the coronavirus are most saddened to be at risk in this way. Condolences to the families of the deceased.

He said he was praying for peace for the souls of the dead. He appealed to the government to provide better medical care to the injured. How are the security arrangements at the covid Center, which is run by a hotel affiliated to Ramesh Hospitals. Pawan Kalyan directed the state government to conduct a review on security measures at covid centers running in various hotels and buildings in the wake of the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi griefed over the loss of the lives in the fire mishap and spoke to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone and enquired about the accident. The Chief Minister explained that the fire accident took place in the hotel which was taken on lease and run by a private hospital to treat COVID patients.