Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Set to Unite for Vana Mahotsavam in Narasaraopet

In a significant political event, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will visit Narasaraopet in Palnadu district today. The two leaders will participate in the Vana Mahotsava festival at the JNTU College, where they are scheduled to plant saplings alongside students.

This marks a notable occasion as it will be the first time the TDP chief, CM Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, will share the same stage since the formation of the coalition government in the state.

The event is set to take place at college in Kakani, within the Narasaraopet Mandal, where the leaders will arrive by separate helicopters. In preparation for their visit, the police have implemented stringent security measures to ensure the safety of the dignitaries and attendees.

After the sapling planting ceremony, both leaders will address the gathering at the JNTU premises. The event is expected to draw attendance from various public representatives, including MP Lau Srikrishna Devarayalu and several MLAs from the joint district.