Chandrababu assumes charge as AP CM, signs Mega DSC file

In a historic moment for the state of Andhra Pradesh, TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu took charge as the Chief Minister today, following the victory of the NDA alliance in the assembly elections.

In a historic moment for the state of Andhra Pradesh, TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu took charge as the Chief Minister today, following the victory of the NDA alliance in the assembly elections. The TDP chief entered his chamber amidst blessings and benedictions from Vedic scholars, symbolizing the auspicious beginning of his new term.

As Chandrababu Naidu made his way to the Secretariat, he was greeted with massive welcomes from supporters and well-wishers. Upon reaching his office, he wasted no time in signing the official files and assuming the reins of the state, ready to lead with passion and dedication.

Later, Chandrababu Naidu signed the Mega DSC file, a significant document that outlines his priorities and plans for the state.

