Live
- Complained to Centre over post-result violence in Andhra, says YSRCP MP
- CBI carries out massive searches across Odisha in fake certificate case
- Messi says he won't play for Argentina at Paris Olympics
- Odisha govt will fulfil promises in 5 years: Majhi
- Chandrababu assumes charge as AP CM, signs Mega DSC file
- Nifty closes at 23,398 after touching all-time high
- Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities, PM Modi directs officials after chairing J&K security meet
- Human finger in ice-cream: Mumbai firm pulls stocks from stores, stops contract manufacturing
- South India’s Food & Beverage Retail and Modern trade - Food A’Fair kicked off at HITEX
- Supreme Court halts release of Annu Kapoor movie 'Hamare Baarah'
Just In
Chandrababu assumes charge as AP CM, signs Mega DSC file
Highlights
In a historic moment for the state of Andhra Pradesh, TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu took charge as the Chief Minister today, following the victory of the NDA alliance in the assembly elections.
In a historic moment for the state of Andhra Pradesh, TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu took charge as the Chief Minister today, following the victory of the NDA alliance in the assembly elections. The TDP chief entered his chamber amidst blessings and benedictions from Vedic scholars, symbolizing the auspicious beginning of his new term.
As Chandrababu Naidu made his way to the Secretariat, he was greeted with massive welcomes from supporters and well-wishers. Upon reaching his office, he wasted no time in signing the official files and assuming the reins of the state, ready to lead with passion and dedication.
Later, Chandrababu Naidu signed the Mega DSC file, a significant document that outlines his priorities and plans for the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS