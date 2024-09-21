Chandrababu assures to Protect Temple Sanctity and Devotee Sentiments

In a recent media interaction at the Mangalagiri central office, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to preserving the sanctity of temples and the sentiments of devotees across various religions. Highlighting the importance of tradition and commitment, Naidu expressed his intent to address ongoing concerns surrounding the Tirumala Srivari Laddu and other temple-related issues.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous government's handling of temple affairs, stating, "Many misdeeds were done in temples during the previous regime." He pointed out incidents such as the removal of the head of the idol in Ram Tirtha, which went unaddressed. Naidu accused the former administration of disregarding public sentiments and engaging in "counter-attack" politics.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the quality and pricing of offerings such as cow ghee used in the preparation of Srivari Laddu, Naidu questioned the accountability of the previous government's actions. He urged for thorough investigations and accountability concerning the temple's offerings, stressing the need for careful decision-making around holy shrines.

Naidu outlined the steps taken to improve operations at Tirumala following the new government's leadership, mentioning increased quality control measures and the blacklisting of several companies. He reaffirmed his dedication to continuous improvement, stating, "God will do everything," reflecting a belief that divine blessings guide his governance.

The Chief Minister also indicated plans for further discussions on the governance of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the involvement of religious leaders and scholars in establishing protocols that respect traditional practices. He noted the importance of adhering to customs, both in Tirumala and across other religious sites, advocating for a respect-based approach to religious traditions.

In addition to temple issues, Naidu announced that the government would conduct quality tests of offerings across all temples in the state and implement outreach programs to enhance community engagement.

Moreover, he reiterated the state's commitment to providing rapid assistance to flood victims in regions, including Vijayawada, emphasizing a humanitarian approach to relief efforts.