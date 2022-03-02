Chandrababu attends Yadlapati Venkata Rao's last rites in Tenali, participates in the funeral procession

The TDP national president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu attended the funeral of Yedlapati Venkata Rao, a senior TDP leader and senior TDP leader and former minister who passed away on Monday. TDP senior leaders along with Chandrababu attended the funeral held at Tenali in Guntur district. Senior leaders participated and paid tributes to the veteran leader and laid the TDP flag on the body of Yedlapati.



Yadlapati's funeral will be held at the cemetery on Tenali Burripalem Road. Chandrababu went on foot from his residence in Tenali to the cemetery and participated in the funeral procession. Ministers Kamineni Srinivas, Nakka Ananda Babu, Alapati Raja, Chirala MLA Karanam Balaram, and others attended the funeral and recalled their association with him.



Yadlapati Venkata Rao forayed into politics from a farmer's family and held many positions in the TDP. He was pronounced dead at his daughter's residence in Hyderabad on Monday morning.