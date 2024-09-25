Chandrababu Commends State's Unity in Flood Relief Efforts, says state recovered in less time

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude for the collective effort displayed by the people of the state in the face of adversity. The event took place in Vijayawada, where the CM detailed the united response to the recent flooding disaster.

"We moved ahead with the spirit of the movement," Naidu remarked, emphasizing the necessity for collaboration during such challenging times. He described the twin challenges posed by relentless rainfall and the rising waters from the Budameru River, which exacerbated the situation for thousands of residents.

Reflecting on the relief efforts, Naidu stated, "From disaster, we managed to recover in a short time." He commended the tireless work of government employees who, alongside him, faced the difficult conditions created by the floodwaters. Over an intense 11-day period, they dedicated themselves to addressing the needs of those affected.

In a testament to the unity of the state's populace, Naidu noted, "All the people of the state responded tremendously for donations." In an unprecedented show of support, the Chief Minister's relief fund amassed an impressive ₹400 crores to aid flood victims, marking a historic milestone in community philanthropy.

Acknowledging the challenges that accompany such large-scale disasters, Naidu reiterated that while there were several small issues to address, the overwhelming spirit of collaboration and generosity would help overcome them.