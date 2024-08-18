Chandrababu Concludes Delhi Visit, to arrive in the state today

  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu concluded his two-day visit to Delhi on Sunday, departing from the capital at 11:30 AM.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu concluded his two-day visit to Delhi on Sunday, departing from the capital at 11:30 AM. During his visit, Naidu held discussions with five Union Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing several key concerns regarding the state's development.

Chandrababu expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the announcements pertaining to Andhra Pradesh included in the Union Budget. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of these measures in facilitating the state's growth and development.

On Saturday night, Chandrababu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who described the meeting as 'productive'. He remarked that they discussed various issues related to the all-round development of the state.

