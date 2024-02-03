Live
- New drug may prevent diabetic eye, kidney disease complications: Study
- People in Karnataka have to live amicably: Shivakumar on seer controversy
- Secured creditor can forfeit earnest money if there is a default in payment by auction-purchaser: SC
- Tech getting in the way of your well being?
- Punjab Governor resigns, cites personal reasons
- Ganta Srinivasa Rao demands inquiry over murder of MRO
- Kisan Morcha stages protest against Union budget
- YSR Congress Party leaders from ward 6 in Kadiri joins TDP
- Jetti Gurunadha Rao participates in cadre meeting in Polavaram
- MRO dies after being attacked at his residence
Just In
Chandrababu congratulates LK Advani on being awarded Bharat Ratna
Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu has extended congratulations to former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani on being awarded Bharat Ratna by Government of India.
Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu has extended congratulations to former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani on being awarded Bharat Ratna by Government of India.
Taking to his X handle, Naidu was delighted and extended congratulations to Shri LK Advani Ji on being awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. He said that Advani has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation.
Naidu further stated that LK Advani is a scholar and statesman who has made exceptional contributions to the country. "I have had the privilege of working with him. His genuine warmth and affectionate nature leaves a lasting impression on everyone," Naidu said.
Government of India has accorded highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to the former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani. Advani has been a strong believer in RSS ideology and it was his rath yatra that triggered the issue of Ayodhya Ram Temple issue which later turned into a massive movement.
Although he was invited for consecration of the diety Ram Lala he could not attend due advanced age and health issues.