Chandrababu congratulates LK Advani on being awarded Bharat Ratna

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu has extended congratulations to former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani on being awarded Bharat Ratna by Government of India.

Taking to his X handle, Naidu was delighted and extended congratulations to Shri LK Advani Ji on being awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. He said that Advani has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation.

Naidu further stated that LK Advani is a scholar and statesman who has made exceptional contributions to the country. "I have had the privilege of working with him. His genuine warmth and affectionate nature leaves a lasting impression on everyone," Naidu said.

— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 3, 2024

Government of India has accorded highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to the former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani. Advani has been a strong believer in RSS ideology and it was his rath yatra that triggered the issue of Ayodhya Ram Temple issue which later turned into a massive movement.



Although he was invited for consecration of the diety Ram Lala he could not attend due advanced age and health issues.