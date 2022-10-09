Chandrababu demands AP govt. not to limit to statements on crimes against women

TDP National President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu responded to the brutal murder of a young woman in Kakinada over love affair. He said that the announcement by the Chief Minister himself that action will be taken against the accused under the lawless Disha Act is a deception of the people. He tweeted to this effect.



Chandrababu fumed that the government's sincerity in preventing crimes against women was limited to statements.

He demanded that the CM and the government stop making such statements and ensure that the culprits are punished immediately so that the criminals will be scared to do such henious crimes.

Naidu alleged that the police did not pay attention to the complaint of a married woman who filed a rape case in Guntur district and opined that she committed suicide. "This incident shows how careless the government is in dealing with crimes against women," he added.

It is known that a man slit and young woman's throat for rejecting his love in Kakinada. The chief minister announced ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to victim and the directed officials to expedite investigation.