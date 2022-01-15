Chandrababu demands to release the farmer Narendra arrested in Vinukonda

The TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu demanded the immediate release of Narendra, a farmer from Savalyapuram of Vinukonda constituency of Guntur district who was arrested. He demanded an apology from government for causing farmer Narendra to stay in jail on Sankranti festival day. He said that the farmers would revolt against the government's act.

Naidu alleged that the government insulted the farmers by imprisoning a farmer for asking a support price for a crop. He alleged that the illegal case was filed on the orders of the Vinukonda MLA and asserted that Vinukonda Rural CI Ashok Kumar has been suspended for filing a false case.

The TDP chief said that the government should realise its mistake and release farmer Narendra immediately and demanded compensation to Narendra's family for the harassment.