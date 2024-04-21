Chandrababu Distributes B-Forms to TDP Candidates Ahead of General Elections

As the nomination process for the upcoming general elections kicks off, a flurry of activity was witnessed at the residence of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli on Sunday. Chandrababu was seen personally handing out B-Forms to the Assembly and Parliament candidates contesting from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Against this backdrop, notable figures such as Giddi Eswari, MS Raju, and Raghurama Krishnamraju present at Chandrababu's residence. While the TDP had previously announced Ramesh Naidu as the candidate for the Paderu constituency, Giddi Eswari expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity by Chandrababu to contest from Paderu. She extended her thanks to Chandrababu and Lokesh for the chance and arrived to collect her B-Form.

Similarly, SC cell president MS Raju, eyeing the Madakasira seat, visited Chandrababu's residence after being summoned by the administration to attend the B-Form distribution program. MS Raju shared his intentions to contest from Madakasira and acknowledged the support extended by Chandrababu in facilitating the nomination process.

In a related development, Raghuramakrishnan Raju also visited Chandrababu's residence, confirming his nomination as an Assembly candidate scheduled for Monday. He clarified that his presence at Chandrababu's residence was in response to a request to collect the B-Form in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the distribution of B-Forms commenced at Chandrababu's residence in Undavalli, with Rammohan Naidu being the first to receive the form as the Srikakulam Parliament candidate. Chandrababu was actively engaged in distributing B-Forms to both Parliament and Assembly candidates, underscoring the party's preparations and commitment to fielding strong contenders for the electoral battle ahead.