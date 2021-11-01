Chandrababu expresses solidarity to Amaravati Farmers Padayatra, asks people to extend support

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that 'Amaravati' is a symbol of the self-respect of five crore people. He expressed solidarity with the Maha Padayatra undertaken by the farmers of the capital region for the conservation of Amaravati. He said that this is not a normal padayatra but a step for the protection of the state capital. Chandrababu said that no matter how much false propaganda, ridicule, and insults the ruling party has inflicted on the Amaravati movement, this movement will go down in history for its intended purpose. He hoped that the government would reconsider with the Maha Padayatra.



Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh remained a state without capital at the time of bifurcation. He alleged that the YSRCP government is taking the state backward in the name of the three capitals at a time when Amaravati was being transformed into Swarnandhra Pradesh. "We always think for the future of the people and make decisions with foresight," he said.

The former chief minister opined that a state without Amaravati and Polavaram is unimaginable. He made clear that if Amaravati is not protected, the state will not prosper. Chandrababu called on the people, various associations, TDP leaders, activists, and everyone who aspires for the development of the state to support the Amaravati Farmers padayatra.