Chandrababu fires on AP govt. says there is safety for democracy in the state

Former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu criticised CM Jagan's stance on the AP government. He said that the if CM had respected the constitution, he would enforce the High Court judgment on the panchayat elections without moving the Supreme Court.

Chandrababu clarified that it has been proved once again that justice does not change even if the judges change. He blamed Jagan for the harsh remarks made by the Supreme Court on the employees. He questioned the employees' involvement with politics and opined that the governor should take the responsibility of protection in case of unconstitutional rule.

He alleged that Jagan government has been committing constitutional violations, but the governor has remained silent. He recalled that Ambedkar's words of stating that constitution will not prevails in the hands of evil. Chandrababu said that for last 20 months during Jagan's rule, everyone in the state is suffering.