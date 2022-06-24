Chandrababu fires on Chittoor police over alleged attack on Mayor Hemalatha

TDP AP leaders have strongly condemned the attitude of the police towards former Chittoor mayor Katari Hemalatha. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, AP president Atchennaidu, and national general secretary Nara Lokesh were outraged over the incident in which a police jeep hits Hemalatha and is seriously injured. They were outraged that the police were provoked by the chief minister's support.

He said that the police have become YSRCP activists and accused them of making mistakes. He warned that action would be taken against every officer who made mistakes when the TDP came to power and was incensed that some policemen were committing atrocities. Atchennaidu alleged that the government was not hesitant to kill if anyone questions the government's irregularities in the state.

The TDP national general secretary said that the incident is a testament to the police's indifference to the ruling party's atrocities. He questioned whether it is a crime for Hemalatha to demand protection for witnesses in the murder case.