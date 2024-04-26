Live
Just In
Civil Engineer held in drug trade in Goa, contraband valued at Rs 8.5 lakh seized
Goa police on Friday arrested a civil engineer for his alleged involvement in drug trade and seized 1 kilo Ganja and 15 gms of MDMA valued at Rs 8.50 lakh, police said.
"Anti Narcotic Cell busted a hydroponic cannabis plantation at Borim, Ponda where we have arrested a 31 year old youth Yuvraj Borkar for cultivating high quality hydroponic weed. The accused was also found in possession of 150 gms of hydroponic weed, 1 kg ganja and 15 gms of MDMA valued at Rs 8.50 lakh," police said.
The police said that the accused, who is a civil engineer, used to import seeds from an international website and cultivated hydroponic cannabis in the basement of his residence in Borim, Ponda.
"The accused further after cultivating the contraband used to sell them at a cheaper rate in the North Goa coastal belt," police said.
The ANC have also seized from his possession a two-wheeler scooter, one mobile phone, 3 LED grow lights and voltage converters.
The police are further investigating the case.