Chandrababu fires on YSRCP govt. alleging irregularities in Municipal elections

Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu once again made shocking comments against the leaders of the ruling YSR Congress party. It has been alleged that there are reports of fake voting in Kuppam municipality and other parts of the state. In this context, Chandrababu spoke to the media at the TDP office in Mangalagiri of Guntur district.

TDP chief Chandrababu said there had never been such a mockery of elections in history. He said the Election Commission had been told in advance that fake votes were going to be cast in the elections and opined that the ruling party resorted to conspiracies to cover up public revolt. He was incensed that YSRCP was committing irregularities to claim victory.

Chandrababu fired that the police system in the state has been weakened and warned of dire consequences in the future. He said the democratic systems were being disturbed in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu further added every incident was reported to the state election commission. He made sensational comments stating that Election Commission has to keep quiet if it cannot conduct the elections peacefully.