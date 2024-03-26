  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu holds Door-to-Door Campaign in Kuppam Constituency

Chandrababu holds Door-to-Door Campaign in Kuppam Constituency
x
Highlights

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu initiated a spirited door-to-door campaign in Babunagar Colony situated under the Kuppam Municipality in Chittoor District

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu initiated a spirited door-to-door campaign in Babunagar Colony situated under the Kuppam Municipality in Chittoor District, marking a significant outreach effort as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections.

Encouraging TDP supporters and residents, Naidu personally engaged with constituents, urging them to rally behind TDP candidates and secure victories in the forthcoming electoral contest.

During the campaign, Chandrababu Naidu fervently appealed to the residents to demonstrate their unwavering support by ensuring a resounding victory for him in the Kuppam constituency, setting an ambitious target of securing a margin of one lakh votes.

Emphasising his dedication to the constituency's progress and prosperity, Naidu pledged to channel his efforts towards furthering the development initiatives in Kuppam, underscoring his commitment to enhancing the region's socio-economic landscape.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X