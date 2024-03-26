Live
Chandrababu holds Door-to-Door Campaign in Kuppam Constituency
TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu initiated a spirited door-to-door campaign in Babunagar Colony situated under the Kuppam Municipality in Chittoor District, marking a significant outreach effort as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections.
Encouraging TDP supporters and residents, Naidu personally engaged with constituents, urging them to rally behind TDP candidates and secure victories in the forthcoming electoral contest.
During the campaign, Chandrababu Naidu fervently appealed to the residents to demonstrate their unwavering support by ensuring a resounding victory for him in the Kuppam constituency, setting an ambitious target of securing a margin of one lakh votes.
Emphasising his dedication to the constituency's progress and prosperity, Naidu pledged to channel his efforts towards furthering the development initiatives in Kuppam, underscoring his commitment to enhancing the region's socio-economic landscape.