Chandrababu inquires on Tungabhadra Dam gate damage, alerts officials

In response to the recent incident where a gate of the Tungabhadra Dam was washed away in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a detailed inquiry into the situation. Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and Special Chief Secretary Sai Prasad provided crucial updates regarding the dam's status and ongoing concerns.

During the inquiry, CM Naidu emphasized the need for immediate action to alert residents in low-lying areas of the Kurnool district about potential risks associated with the damage. Sai Prasad informed the Chief Minister that the washed-away gate, which had not received proper maintenance, was a significant concern. In light of this situation, Naidu proposed dispatching a design team to the dam project as a priority.

Officials indicated that the reservoir currently holds water levels up to six meters high, prompting the need for effective management strategies. To address water conservation, steps are being taken to implement a stoplock arrangement to prevent wastage.

Furthermore, CM Naidu directed Minister Payyavula Keshav to engage in discussions with the dam officials regarding the installation of a temporary gate. Meanwhile, the irrigation minister alerts officials to take precautionary measures in low-lying areas.