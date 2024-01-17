  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu invited to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration

Chandrababu invited to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration
x
Highlights

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has also received an invitation to come to Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram Mandir. It may be recalled thatany...

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has also received an invitation to come to Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram Mandir. It may be recalled thatany political leaders and celebrities from various fields are being invited to the event.

Prana Pratishtha ceremony will be held at Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi temple on 22nd of this month. The representatives of Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust sent an invitation to Chandrababu to come to this program.

On the other hand, Prana Pratishtha programs in Ayodhya started from 16th of this month. Prana Pratishtha programs will be held from 16 to 21. An idol of Ramlalla will be placed in the temple sanctum on January 18. Prana Pratishtha program will start on 22nd at 12:20 pm. The program will be held till 2:00 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X