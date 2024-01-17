Live
Chandrababu invited to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has also received an invitation to come to Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram Mandir. It may be recalled thatany political leaders and celebrities from various fields are being invited to the event.
Prana Pratishtha ceremony will be held at Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi temple on 22nd of this month. The representatives of Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust sent an invitation to Chandrababu to come to this program.
On the other hand, Prana Pratishtha programs in Ayodhya started from 16th of this month. Prana Pratishtha programs will be held from 16 to 21. An idol of Ramlalla will be placed in the temple sanctum on January 18. Prana Pratishtha program will start on 22nd at 12:20 pm. The program will be held till 2:00 pm.