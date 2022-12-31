Chandrababu is more active than YS Jaga, says GV Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party leader GV Reddy on Saturday said that former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is more active than CM YS Jagan

He was responding to the comments of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan during his public meeting. Speaking to the media, GV Reddy said that there is 22-year age gap between Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan. GV Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu is very active than YS Jagan.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu can deliver a speech for one hour without seeing any paper but YS Jagan can't tell the name of an MLA and the place where he visits. He added that YS Jagan just read the script which was written by others. He also said that Naidu came onto the roads during the Covid-19 pandemic but YS Jagan even didn't attend the last rites of Tirupati MP.