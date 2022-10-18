Chandrababu lashes at YSRCP govt. calls on opposition parties to unite to save democracy

Telugu Desam Party President Chandrababu Naidu said that the behaviour of the YCP government in the democratic system is very painful. After a meeting with Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan at a hotel in Vijayawada, he told the media that first, the political parties should protect their survival and then protect democracy. He called upon the opposition parties to unite for the protection of democracy. He said that he came from Hyderabad and met Pawan Kalyan directly from the airport to express his sympathy with the way the government treated Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam and opined that he did not meet Pawan Kalyan as per the plan and he informed Pawan Kalyan only a few minutes before.

Naidu said that it is very painful to witness what has happened in the last few days in democracy and asserted that police should maintain peace and security, but not obstruct the activities of other parties. "When one party puts up its program, another party should put up its program later," Naidu felt. He said that the police behaved badly against Pawan Kalyan, who went to Visakhapatnam as the president of a political party. In a democracy, it is not right to prevent the opposition leaders from going into the public.

"CM Jaganmohan Reddy is getting mental pleasure by insulting the leaders of opposition parties with his party leaders; talking about public issues is a characteristic of political parties," he said adding that he will talk to all the political parties about the government's behaviour and take action. He questioned the police about how a law and order problems will arise if Pawan is in Visakha and alleged that there was no democracy in the state for three and a half years. Chandrababu said that he has never seen a party like YSRCP in his 40 years of political career and asked Pawan Kalyan to fight together for the protection of democracy. He said that there is a need to protect democracy first.

Chandrababu Naidu who did not directly say anything about alliances. said that he will think about how to proceed during the election and take a decision in the coming days. He said that he will meet with Pawan Kalyan in the future and discuss how to fight against the government's anti-people policies and move forward unitedly.