Chandrababu lauds centre over reduction In fuel prices, takes dig at AP govt. over the same

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu has strongly criticized the government for not reducing petrol and diesel prices. He also lauded the central government for reducing petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices. Andhra Pradesh was the first state in the country in terms of development during the reign of Telugu Desam. To this end, Chandrababu made a series of tweets on Monday.



The former chief minister in his tweet said that the decision of the Central Government to relieve the people of the country of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices is commendable. At the same time, it is commendable that the Center is calling on the respective states to reduce taxes and benefit the people. Chandrababu further added that Andhra Pradesh was the first state in the country to develop during the reign of Telugu Desam.



"Petrol prices will have a severe impact on the life of the common man. This will lead to a burden on the prices of essential commodities.



No matter how many appeals were made, the government could not alleviate the plight of the people despite their inability to bear the burden," Naidu asserted.

Naidu further said that at the end of last year, many states and union territories in the country reduced their taxes. While the AP is still not deducting paise and now the Center has reduced the tax on petrol by Rs 8 and on diesel by Rs 6. The governments of Rajasthan, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu have already reduced taxes in their respective states.



The YSRCP government should immediately reduce taxes and provide relief to the people of the state, "Chandrababu said.

పెట్రోలు, డీజిల్, వంట గ్యాస్ ధరల నుంచి దేశ ప్రజలకు ఉపశమనం కలిగిస్తూ కేంద్రప్రభుత్వం తీసుకున్న నిర్ణయం అభినందనీయం. అదే సమయంలో ఆయా రాష్ట్రాలను కూడా పన్నులు తగ్గించుకుని ప్రజలకు మేలు చేయమంటూ కేంద్రం పిలుపును ఇవ్వడం ప్రశంసనీయం.(1/4) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 23, 2022



